Something for everyone online from the library

The Shelter Island Public Library has a number of online programs coming up, some for children, some for adults, still others for families and, yes, pets.

School age children are invited to hop on Zoom and join the crew at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to find creatures of the night, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

The Edith Wharton Book Club takes up “Old New York,” a set of four short novels set in New York society of the 1840s,’50s, ‘60s and’70s, portrayed with Edith Wharton’s signature keen style. Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

The Mystery Book Club digs into Deborah Crombie’s “No Mark Upon Her,” set in London. The victim whose body is pulled from the Thames was an Olympic rowing hopeful, but also a detective with the Met, raising a host of political and ethical issues that complicate the case. Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

“Love’s Labours Lost” will be taken up by Shakespeare in Community on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:30. Filled with sophisticated puns, wordplay and literary allusions, this is one of the Bard’s early comedies.

The Shelter Island Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. to discuss “Chariot on the Mountain” a novel based on a true story. Kitty Payne was a young, multiracial, freed slave who had to fight for her rights in American court before the Civil War years.

The story goes through the ins and outs of plantation and farm lives of slaves in Virginia in the early 1800’s. This astonishing work from Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Jack Ford vividly recreates a treacherous journey toward freedom, a time when the traditions of the Old South still thrived. The book is a testament to determination, friendship, and courage.

Name That Tune is a new feature coming up next month. On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., grab your family and get playing with Theresa Owens. Designed for all ages, it features songs from various shows, time periods and other pop-culture moments. Relax and have fun with a little friendly competition. The game is limited to 20 families so act fast to grab your spot.

How about a virtual pet meet and greet? Are you feeling stuck at home? Are your pets feeling stuck at home? Or maybe they’re feeling stuck that you’re constantly at home.

On Monday, Nov. 16, at 3:30 p.m., settle down with your pet and your computer to meet other folks and their pets, and chat about the ups and downs of pet ownership. Perfect for families.