Police Department blotter

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Patrick John Dempsey, 23, of Patchogue was driving on North Ferry Road on Oct. 14 at about 6:45 p.m. when he was stopped by police near the IGA for failure to keep to the right and to stop at the stop sign. He was then arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Mr. Dempsey was processed at Police Department headquarters, released on an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Summonses

On Oct. 14, Thomas H. Bishop of New York City was driving on Winthrop Road when he was stopped and ticketed by police for making an improper/unsafe turn without signaling.

C. W. Demopoulos of Mattituck was given a summons on Oct. 15 on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement were conducted by police on Oct. 14, 15, 16 and 19 in the Center, West Neck, Cartwright and the Heights, resulting in two tickets and three warnings.

Accidents

Maria Diaz Portillo of Shelter Island was exiting a driveway onto Jaspa Road on Oct. 15 when she hit a vehicle driven by Wilma Patricia Evangelista of Shelter Island, who was traveling westbound on Jaspa. Damage to both vehicles was under $1,000. Ms. Portillo’s vehicle had minor damage to the right front quarter panel; Ms. Evangelista’s vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s-side rear quarter panel.

Ms. Portillo was subsequently issued a summons for unlicensed operation.

Other reports

A tree branch on wires in Dering Harbor was reported on Oct. 13. Police responded and notified PSEG.

An officer investigated an open storm door at a Center residence that was swinging open due to high winds. The main door was locked and police secured the storm door.

A bay constable noticed that an improperly secured boat was hitting a bulkhead in Silver Beach. No damage was noted and the owner was notified.

Also on the 13th, the owner of a 21-foot boat reported that it had become detached from his larger boat in Coecles Harbor and he was concerned that it may have drifted outside the harbor. An officer responded with a marine unit, located the boat and returned it to the anchorage.

On Oct. 14, a caller requested police assistance in contacting North Ferry for an early boat in order to get to a doctor. She refused medical attention and was transported to Greenport.

A caretaker told police on Oct. 14 that an unknown vehicle, not belonging to the homeowners, was parked in a driveway on Ram Island. It was later confirmed that the vehicle was parked with permission.

On the 14th, a caller told police that she had seen young people coming over on a North Ferry boat who looked like they were the same group seen blocking traffic in an Oct. 11 incident reported last week. An officer found they did not match the description of youths in the previous call.

Police received a report at headquarters of harassment on Oct. 16, which had occurred in another jurisdiction.

On the 17th, a caller said a boat — a Zodiac — had washed ashore in South Ferry Hills. An officer contacted the owner who said he would remove it.

Police were told that three men were possibly attempting to steal the caller’s friend’s boat in Silver Beach. After checking with the owner, the caller said the men were in the process of moving the boat to a storage facility for winterizing.

A station wagon was reported parked in HiLo near the woods and a man with a flashlight was seen walking in the wooded area. When an officer arrived, the vehicle was no longer in the area and was not located in a canvass of HiLo Shores and West Neck.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on Oct. 18.

On Oct. 19, police investigated a report that an unknown person had put approximately 10 cardboard boxes in the caller’s HiLo shed over the past two months. No items in the shed were missing or broken.

PSEG was notified on Oct. 19 that a tree limb was hanging on a primary wire in the Heights.

In other reports, police responded to lost and found calls, performed court duty, provided escorts and completed a number of state-mandated administrative reports.

Alarms

A residential motion alarm was set off on Ram Island on Oct. 15. The homeowners were not there but the exterior doors and windows appeared to be secure and there was no sign of any criminal activity.

On Oct. 16, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an alarm in Silver Beach but found no emergency.

Also on the 16th, a residential alarm on Ram Island was activated by an ADT employee installing the system.

A fire alarm in Shorewood was logged in on Oct. 18 but no narrative was available.

Animals

A caller reported a dog at large walking down the middle of Manhansett Road in Dering Harbor. The dog was gone when police arrived.

A Cartwright caller told police a dog was howling in the neighborhood. An animal control officer (AC0) found the dog alone, still howling, in his own home.

A banded pigeon was found in the Center. The ACO traced the owner through the band and saw to the return of the bird.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct 14 and 17; a third aided case refused medical attention on Oct. 19.