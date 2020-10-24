District Attorney: Designer stole $480K from Island resident

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini (Credit: Courtesy photo)

A Shelter Island resident was the victim of a theft that cost her close to half a million dollars. That’s according to charges brought by Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

The D.A. said that in the summer of 2017, Southampton interior designer Sean M. Bruns, 43, owner of the firm Old Town Crossing (OTC), agreed to provide “interior design and decoration work” to the Shelter Island woman — who is unnamed — for a house she owns in Florida.

The D.A.’s office noted that “pursuant to the agreement, the client would pay Bruns and OTC the price of all home furnishings plus a markup fee of approximately 30%. On July 11, 2018, following receipt of an itemized list of furniture selections, the client paid Bruns and OTC approximately $593,919 to purchase the home furnishings.”

But the following month, the D.A. charges, the client complained about the progress of the project and that she had not received any furnishings. She terminated the agreement, the D.A. said, “and requested delivery of any furniture that had been purchased as well as an accounting and refund of any additional funds.”

Mr. Bruns, it’s alleged, then “gave forged and fraudulent invoices and receipts purported to be from the furniture vendors showing that payment for the furniture had been received.”

After an investigation by the D.A.s office, it’s alleged that copies of invoices from vendors found inconsistencies between those documents and the ones provided to the client by Mr. Bruns.

The Island woman was able to recuperate $104,462 from furniture vendors who had received partial payment from Mr. Bruns and OTC, the D.A. said, “resulting in an outstanding balance of $489,456.81 paid to Bruns and OTC for which the client did not receive furniture or a refund.”

Mr. Bruns faces charges of grand larceny, two counts of possession of a forged instrument and two counts of falsifying business records. His company, Old Town Crossing is also charged with grand larceny, according to the D.A.

“Not only did Mr. Bruns and his company not deliver on services promised to their client, but they took this alleged scheme a step further by providing the client with over a dozen forged documents to make it seem like the work had been done,” D. A. Sini said. “Through this investigation, we were able to uncover their alleged fraudulent actions and the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from this victim. We are asking anyone else who believes he or she has been a victim of this scheme to please contact my office.”