Gordon Cantley elected Shelter Island Country Club president

REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Shelter Island Country Club has elected a new slate of officers.

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) members elected Gordon Cantley to his first three-year term as president during the club’s season-closing meeting on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Mr. Cantley assumed the president’s post in 2019 to fill an unexpired term.

Ian Kanarvogel and Richard Stiek were elected to two-year trustee positions. They replace outgoing trustees Ann Beckwith and Mary Fran Gleason.

Mr. Cantley outlined a number of accomplishments for the club during a year that was upended by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic: the remodeling of the pro shop; the installation of a new point of sale system; the launch of a new website and expanded social media presence; the partial replacement of the outdoor curtains on the porch; and the successful golf tournament to benefit injured Islander Alex Cannon.

A major highlight is the new clubhouse porch that was completed by the town.

Up ahead, Mr. Cantley said, are efforts to finish the drilling of two new wells, and install irrigation lines around the greens and most tee boxes. The town is also providing topsoil for the fairways, and grounds crew will work to level and improve the tee boxes.

The nine-hole course saw an increase in play and added another 30 golf members over the previous year. Treasurer Jim Buckland reported that the club’s finances were healthy, even though revenue from the lease agreement with the Flying Goat was essentially cut in half.

“We did pretty well this year in spite of the pandemic,” Mr. Cantley said, “and you all can be proud of that.”

Off-season hours

The Honor System at SICC is now in effect from Monday through Friday. No cart rentals will be available. Daily greens fee is $20 for unlimited play.

Golfers can deposit cash or check in the slot on the porch next to the pro shop window.

The pro shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, for club and cart rentals.