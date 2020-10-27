2021 Fire District budget passes — $914,000 to be raised from taxes

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Credit: Reporter file)

The newly adopted budget for the Shelter Island Fire District for 2021 does not go above the state-imposed tax cap.

Fire Commissioners unanimously endorsed a spending plan of $954,389 of which $914,589 is to be raised from taxpayers. The balance of the spending will come from interest and other income.

What the proposed budget means to property owners:

• A homeowner whose property is valued at $840,0000 — the median value on the Island — would receive a bill for $212.55, compared with $209.49 paid to support the current spending.

• A home owner with property valued at $1.5 million would pay $379.56, compared with $374.09 paid to support current spending.

With no taxpayers attending last week’s public hearing on the budget proposal, the commissioners rapidly approved the budget, according to Mike Johnson, who is secretary to the Board of Fire Commissioners.