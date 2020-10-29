Hunting to begin at Sylvester Manor: Separate hours for visiting trails

(Credit: Reporter file)

Sylvester Manor has clarified the guidelines to enable visitors to use the trails during hunting season.

There will be hunting on the grounds starting November 1, but the hunters will be there in the early morning and early evening hours. So, Manor trails will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We need people to understand that they may possibly see a hunter if he is tracking a deer during those open trail hours,” said Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy, “but the hunters will not be actively hunting between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.”