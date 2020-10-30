Cancelled: St. Mary’s Election Day eve dinner and Election Day lunch at the Presbyterian Church

A view of a previous annual Election Day luncheon at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Not surprisingly, two traditional meals served at this time of year in conjunction with elections won’t happen in 2020.

The COVID-19 cornonavius pandemic has caused St. Mary’s Church to cancel its election eve dinner and Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will not be holding its election day chowder lunch.

Representatives of both churches confirmed the cancellations with hopes that 2021 will see a return to their programs and other Island events.