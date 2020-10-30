Safe Halloween plans announced for Shelter Island

Casting off for a Happy Shelter Island Halloween. (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

WHEN: Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library and 4 and 6 p.m. for the town’s Trick or Treating.

WHAT: Shelter Island Library will be decorated and provide its own Driveway Trick-or-Treat Halloween, providing treats and a list of houses that have registered for children to visit for more treats. To learn where, email [email protected] or pick up maps outside the library beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Fort own Trick or Treating:

• The Center Firehouse will be closed, but a table with treats will be outside.

• Police officers will be prepared to shut down traffic on Smith Street and work with volunteers to guide trick or treaters.

• A full list of other houses offering treats appears on the town website for parents to take their children Trick-or-Treating.

There are simple guidelines to ensure safety:

Parents and children should observe social distancing at the various sites, waiting until others have moved on to approach the house.

Typical Halloween masks are not sufficient protection, so trick-or-treaters should wear the type of protective masks they wear at school or in local businesses. Hand sanitizer would be good to bring along; washing hands once returning home and sampling treats is important.