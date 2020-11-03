Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Andrew J. Steinmuller

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)



Andrew J. Steinmuller, of Shelter Island, passed away at home surrounded by family on Oct. 31 at the age of 92.

He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Genevieve, in 2010.



He is survived by his four children, Arlene Rasmussen, Andrew Steinmuller, Michael Steinmuller and Lynda Steinmuller; six grandchildren, Daniel Rasmussen (Catherine), Melissa Steinmuller, Crystal Reiter (Anthony), Lisa Rasmussen, Alicia Steinmuller (Jimmy) and Claudia Steinmuller; and five great-grandchildren, Danielle Rasmussen, Lucas Reiter, Joseph Rasmussen, Anthony Reiter and Kolina Reiter.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.



Donations in Andrew J. Steinmuller’s name can be made to the Shelter Island Fire Department at PO Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or American Legion Mitchell Post 281 at PO Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964.