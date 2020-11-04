Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Summonses

On Oct. 28, Katherine V. Franzoni of Shelter Island was driving on Cobbetts Lane when police issued her a ticket for failure to keep right.

Richard C. Brown of New York City was given a summons on that date for failure to stop at a stop sign while driving on West Neck Road.

Police conducted 16 traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Menantic, West Neck and on the North Ferry line between Oct. 27 and 31 and on Nov. 1. Eleven warnings and two tickets were issued.

Accidents

Norine Monti of Shelter Island was driving west on Smith Street on Oct. 30 when a deer ran out of the woods and into her vehicle. Damage to the driver’s-side front fender, hood and headlight was estimated at over $1,000.

Other reports

A caller told police on Oct. 27 that three young people were acting suspiciously in the Heights. An officer responded, talked to the youths and found no illegal activity.

The sound of three gunshots in the Center was reported on Oct. 27. The area was canvassed with negative results. The officer was advised by Police Dispatch, however, that permitted shotgun hunting was taking place in Mashomack that evening.

A driver reported seeing a small cloud of smoke from wires in front of the former Capital One bank on Oct. 28. An officer observed the wires for 20 minutes but did notice any hazard.

On that date, a person visited Police Headquarters to report a 12-foot inflatable missing from the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

A speed enforcement patrol was requested on Oct. 29 on Clinton Avenue in the Heights.

The same day, an officer responded to a report of a snapped telephone pole leaning over a Hay Beach roadway, causing a hazardous condition. PSEG was notified and arrived on the scene.

A caller told police that an unknown male came to the door and attempted to deliver three small packages. An officer interviewed the person and no criminal activity was noted.

The next day, Oct. 30, storm winds felled a tree on the side of a Center residence, pulling down electrical wires between the main house and an accessory building. The tree also hit two propane tanks, causing them to fall and snap regulator lines. An officer responded; employees of John’s Gas Service stopped the propane leak; and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) checked both buildings for any indication of fire.

Police were told that a boat was dragging its mooring in Coecles Harbor and might be damaged on the rocks. When officers arrived, the boat’s owner was onboard and bay constables stood by until the owner moved the boat to safety.

On Oct. 31, a political sign was reported stolen from a Center residence. The next day, a sign was damaged in the Heights, but the complainant declined police investigation.

Officers monitored increased traffic at North and South ferries due to a political demonstration. No incidents were reported.

In other reports, officers jump started a vehicle; unlocked a residence and a vehicle with the keys inside; responded to two lost and found reports; assisted a resident in the home; scheduled DARE classes with the school administration; and conducted traffic on Smith Street for Halloween.

Alarms

The SIFD responded to a gas detector alarm in the Center on Oct. 27; there was no gas leak but the fire chief said build-up from fumes in a kitchen being painted caused the alarm to activate,

On Oct. 30, a residential alarm in a Center garage was caused by a system malfunction.

An alarm at the employees’ entrance to the North Ferry building was set off on Oct. 31 when an employee entered the wrong code by mistake.

Also on the 31st, two fire alarms were activated in Cartwright and the Center — both due to cooking in the kitchens. SIFD was notified.

A carbon monoxide alarm in Silver Beach on Nov. 1 brought out the SIFD. The alarm was due to a heating system malfunction. An Emergency Medical Services team responded to check on possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Animal incidents

An injured turkey was reported in Menantic. An animal control officer (ACO) observed the turkey but it seemed mobile enough to survive and was part of a flock. An injured bird was spotted in the Center; the ACO recognized it as a healthy dove that flew away when approached.

A dog at large in the Center was reported; the ACO canvassed the area with negative results.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 27 and 28.