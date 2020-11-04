Shelter Island Veterans Day ceremonies canceled

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Shelter Island American Legion Commander Dave Clark said there will be no Veterans Day Services on the Island next Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“We would have hated it if someone got sick,” Commander Clark said.

Members of American Legion Mitchell Post 281 are saddened that the annual parade and other events have to be canceled, he added, but there will be a display outside the post to honor the Island veterans. More information will be forthcoming, Commander Clark said.

He asked that a message be published: “For your willingness to put the well-being of others ahead of your own, for your sacrifices made through blood, sweat and tears, and knowing what you stood for and not being afraid to fight for it, we the people of America salute you and your families, on this special day, Veterans Day, and every day. Thank you for your service to America, as you have made our nation proud. The sacrifices that you have made will never be forgotten. God bless you, and your families.”

Commander Clark added that if you know a veteran, or meet one, please say, “Thank you for your service.”