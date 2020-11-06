FIT Center open for exercise: After school programs also offered

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

FIT Center is open

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, the Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Members will be required to sign up for time slots for using the FIT Center. You may call 631-749-0978 or email [email protected] to sign up for a time. The Center will not be taking in-person appointments.

Youth Programs

Join Shelter Island Recreation for some fun, games and activities for 4-year-olds and up after school. Wear sneakers for active games. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the Youth Center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present.

The goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. When you have arrived to pick up your child please call 631-749-0309 and they will be brought out to you. All students MUST be picked up at 5 p.m, at the youth center. The Center will not provide supervision after 5 p.m.