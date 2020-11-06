Richard’s Almanac: Staying careful

(Credit: Tara Smith)

“Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go!”

There won’t be much of this going on for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Everybody is being warned to avoid large groups, even family groups. These warnings have been coming from New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who attributes the state’s low positive test rates to strict adherence to the rules.

But with family gatherings at Thanksgiving, it appears that the threat of COVID-19 spread can be very real.

Think about it. How many relatives getting together for a festive meal will be wearing masks? And at these holiday festivities, how many folks will have arrived from out of state and not followed the new testing and quarantine rules?

According to a story in last Sunday’s Newsday, “As coronavirus cases surge nationwide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that out-of-state visitors must get tested for COVID-19 before departure for New York, quarantine upon arrival and obtain a negative test result to get out of quarantine.”

And for those New Yorkers who travel out of state, the same rules will apply.

I was speaking with a friend who is planning to visit family in Massachusetts for the Thanksgiving holiday. She plans on being gone from Wednesday until Sunday and wonders what the protocol will be at the ferry terminals. She’ll be taking the Cross Sound Ferry and wonders about the return arrival.

So there will be fewer visitors going to “grandmother’s house,” as there should be because those in grandmother’s age group are very susceptible to this virus and can be mortally hurt by it.

And the experiences show that it can spread so quickly. A youngish aunt from Florida could be partying the day before Thanksgiving. She could fly to Newark and then go straight to grandma’s. That’s where grandchildren who live nearby have just arrived with their parents. No one has seen each other since the summer. There’s lots of hugging and kissing.

It’s not the correct way to be, but we know that it can happen. And grandpa is also there having just returned from a hunting trip upstate with three of his buddies. His friends went to their homes and relatives and so the spread continues.

It’s a similar situation to what existed in the 1980’s when trying to track down exposure during the AIDS crisis.

So we should all be very careful. Even though I am in my mid-70s, I don’t want this to be my last Thanksgiving! I hope I have a few more left.

So how do we go about our daily lives as healthy seniors trying to avoid COVID-19 risks?

The November issue of the “Harvard Health Letter” outlined five factors where COVID risks are highest. Spending time indoors where there is poor air flow is risky. Outdoor areas pose lower risks. Crowds are risky. Avoid travel to places where there are crowds.

It’s dangerous to be around those not wearing facemasks. The World Health Organization now recommends that one wear a three-layer mask with an inner layer made of polypropylene fabric.

Also the amount of time spent indoors affects the risk of being exposed. The CDC notes that you can become infected by being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

The risk of contraction of the disease from contaminated surfaces is very real and comes from touching something like a door handle just touched by an infected person or coughed on by a carrier.

Just be careful.

So everything we now know points to a grandmother’s house Thanksgiving celebration in November, 2021.