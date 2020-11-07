Perlman to present virtual recital Sunday

Hungarian violinist Erno Kallai. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

This Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m., Perlman Music Program will premiere a Virtual Stires-Stark Alumni Recital with Hungarian violinist Erno Kallai, recorded in Budapest.

Works include Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir d’un lieu cher” and Kreisler’s “Tambourin Chinois.”

Mr. Kallai attended the PMP Summer Music School a few years after the Program moved to Shelter Island, and currently serves as the concertmaster of the Hungarian State Opera.

The concert will be available for free to the public at perlmanmusicprogram.org/pmp-from-home.

PMP’s next concert in the Virtual Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series will premiere on Sunday, Dec. 6, with cellist Sterling Elliott.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown forced the cancellation of the summer program on the Island, PMP has offered a series of musical programs to be enjoyed virtually by its friends on the Island and around the world.