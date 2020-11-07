Shelter Island Action Alliance offers programs supporting local businesses

(Credit: Martin Burke)

The Shelter Island Action Alliance (SIAA), which was created to help local businesses while providing support for Islanders in need, has announced two new programs to harness the holiday spirit.

Home Decorating Contest

The 1st Annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest will run from Dec. 1 to December 21 on the Island. According to Brett Surerus, who founded the Alliance with Alex Graham, a $25 Entry Fee will go directly to the SIAA’s gift drive and support local families in need.

If you wish to enter the contest, Venmo @ShelterIsland-ActionAlliance with your address or email directly: [email protected]

All participants will be entered to win a grand prize. The grand prize winner will be announced on SIAA’s Instagram on December 23.

“Our hope is that by brightening the houses in our community,” Mr. Surerus said, “we will brighten the spirit of our island and support those who may struggle to celebrate the holidays this year. Shelter Islanders are known for coming together in times of need and by participating in our first annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest, we can help each other and light up the holidays together.”

Shelter Island Gift Drive Program

Unprecedented challenges this year will mean a difficult holiday season for many families. The Alliance is offering a way to extend a hand to neighbors by creating a Gift Drive Program.

Launched on November 15, the program will continue to Dec. 15. Donations will be used to purchase essential gifts for families in need of support.

All gifts will be purchased locally from Shelter Island owned-and-operated businesses.

Some examples include Shelter Island Ferry Ticket Books, Gas Station and Supermarket Gift Cards, Restaurant Gift Certificates and more.

Venmo: @ShelterIsland-ActionAlliance

The Shelter Island Action Alliance was formed earlier this year when the shutdown in the face of COVID-19 cut deeply into the revenues of local businesses and restaurants.

The Alliance encouraged donations that were used to purchase meals from these local kitchens that were delivered to front-line healthcare workers battling the virus in Southampton and Eastern Long Island Hospitals.

Later, the program shifted to providing meals to Island seniors, many of whom live alone and were homebound due to the pandemic