Quake shakes Island — just a little

Did you feel that? What?

Those are questions and responses that Islanders were voicing yesterday when a Richter Scale 3.6 magnitude earthquake gave the Island a few shakes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), just after 9 a.m. Sunday, the earthquake struck in Buzzard’s Bay off Massachusetts. The effects from the minor quake were felt as far north as New Hampshire and as far south as the East End.

No major damage or injuries have been reported. The Associated Press reported that a scientist with the USGS said close to 14,000 people recorded the quake on their website.

On the Island, those who were aware of it said it lasted from 5 to 7 seconds.

Lois B. Morris felt it. “I thought it was a very loud truck, or maybe something overhead?” Ms. Morris said. “And then it was gone, as if it had driven by or flown over.”

Her husband, Robert Lipsyte, is obviously not as sensitive a person as Ms. Morris. “I slept through it,” he said. “The earth moved?”

Island EMT Mark Kanorvogel said there had been no reports of any emergency calls here, and he was unaware of the quake until people began talking about it. “I was on the Island all day. No, I didn’t feel anything,” he said.

But Angelo Piccozzi did. He reported feeling the rumbling “at 9:10:45 a.m. Exactly 39 seconds after it was recorded up in Massachusetts.”

Asked to describe the sensation, Mr. Piccozzi said, “It felt like Danny Binder dropping a dumpster on the ground from 100 yards away.”

Julia Weisenberg posted online not long after 9 a.m.: “I think we just had a mild brief earthquake In Silver Beach. Lasted like 5-7 seconds, house shook, lamps, water in glass by my bed moving — kids came right to me, asked what was going on.”

It wasn’t the first time over the past several years that a quake has affected the Island.

In August 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Washington D.C./Virginia area and was felt as far away as Shelter Island. Numerous residents reported feeling the tremor.

And in November 2010, an earthquake registering 3.9 on the Richter Scale was recorded four miles below the ocean’s surface south of Southampton and tremors were felt across the East End.