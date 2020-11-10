A new tradition for Veterans Day is born

A tribute to Island veterans appeared on Monday in the midst of the pandemic. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Added to the brilliant colors of autumn trees lining North Ferry Road in the Center are red, white and blue signs parading down the street on the median from the firehouse to Wilson Circle, each one honoring a Shelter Island veteran.

Working on an idea first presented by the Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association, volunteers from American Legion Mitchell Post 281 placed the 105 signs on Monday.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Legion Commander Dave Clark said there will be no Veterans Day services on the Island tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Herb and Judy Sherman, with their grandson Wesley Congdon, were at the installation. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Commander Clark said that the list of names on the signs comes from the Post’s 2020 roster.

Coming up with the idea for the parade of names, designing and producing the signs and organizing volunteers all had to be done within two weeks, Commander Clark said, after it had been decided to cancel traditional services, and some names of veterans might have been missed.

“We regret any veteran not listed and ask them to please contact the legion by phone or mail,” he added. Also, any veteran who has not joined the Legion is invited to do so.

Phone: 631-749-1180. Address: 1 Bateman Road, PO Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

From the look of the presentation on North Ferry Road honoring those who served their country, it seems a new tradition has been born to salute Island veterans.