Island records more COVID-19 cases; numbers spike in county

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

There have been 1,122 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Suffolk County since Saturday, as positive testing rates have now risen above 3% for the first time in six months, numbers County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday called “disturbing.”

According to the County Department of Health Services, Shelter Island’s number of confirmed COVID cases went up by two, for a total of 13. But Police Chief Jim Read said numbers of those infected on Shelter Island have lagged behind those released by the county, and the rise in cases “is being seen here.”

The Health Department, the chief has said, uses the home address given by those who test positive, which can be an Island address, or someone who is here but has a home address somewhere else.

He urged all Islanders to take the crisis seriously, to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In response to the new data, Mr. Bellone said the county is increasing contact tracing resources and he urged the public to get tested.

“These numbers are surging,” the county executive said. “We want to reverse that and that will only happen if we ramp up testing.”

Mr. Bellone said that while positive testing rates remained below 2% on all but one day between June and November, it rose to 3.8% Monday and 3.6% Tuesday. He attributed much of the rise in cases to small gatherings that took place across the county on Halloween.

“This is exactly when we would expect to see those spikes,” he said.Va