Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Summonses

Jorge M. Grantes of Hempstead was driving on North Ferry Road on Nov. 5 when he was stopped and given two tickets — one for following too closely and the other for operating at a speed not reasonable and prudent.

A town summons was issued on Nov.7 late in the evening to Daniel R. Clark of Shelter Island for setting off firecrackers on North Cartwright Road and creating unreasonable noise — a town code violation.

Police conducted 13 traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Menantic, the Heights and West Neck on Nov. 2 and 3 and Nov. 5 through 8, resulting in six warnings and two tickets.

Accidents

On Nov. 2, Kathleen M. Springer of Shelter Island was driving north on South Ferry Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit the front of her vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Colin R. Telmer of New York City was traveling east on Manwaring Road on Nov. 7 when a deer ran into the front driver’s-side of his vehicle, resulting in damage in excess of $1,000. The deer ran off.

Other reports

An officer documented a possible larceny on Ram Island on Nov. 2.

That day, a caller reported a disabled vehicle in the Center. An officer found that the radiator had overheated; the vehicle was towed.

Police responded on Nov. 4 to a complaint about an attempted forced entry on a front double door on Ram Island.

An officer served a temporary order of protection, summons and petition in the Center on Nov. 4. Police received an email on that date about a person being the victim of a grand larceny from a suspect several years ago in the Southampton Police Department’s jurisdiction.

On Nov. 6, a caller told police that early in the morning, about 12 a.m., an unknown person had entered his Center residence without permission or authority.

Police were informed on Nov. 6 that a vehicle was parked illegally in South Ferry Hills. An officer located the vehicle and interviewed the driver who appeared disoriented and lost.

A caller told police about engaging in a verbal dispute on the North Ferry on Nov. 6 and wanted the police to advise the other person to have no further contact with the caller. An officer did so.

A landlord/tenant dispute in the Center was documented for information purposes on Nov. 6.

A loud party in Silver Beach was reported on Nov. 7. An officer heard music coming from the backyard of the home and spoke to the resident who said she would turn down the music and bring the people inside. A second noise complaint was called in on the 7th in West Neck. The homeowner had turned the music down and everyone was back inside.

Also on the 7th, a caller told police his Center neighbor was violating the town noise code. The responding officer observed construction on the property but advised the complainant that the noise was not unreasonable for the time it occurred and did not violate town code.

Police advised a caller on Nov. 8 that an incident on Snap Chat did not constitute harassment, but suggested that Southold Police Department be contacted since it was within their jurisdiction.

In other reports, police conducted crossing guard duty at the school, attended rifle qualification training in Westhampton, assisted at the polls on Election Day, fingerprinted a person for employment purposes, responded to six lost and found incidents and followed up on a false 911 call.

Alarms

A commercial alarm at the Historical Society was set off on Nov. 3; police found all doors and windows secure.

An officer responded to a burglary alarm in the Center on Nov. 6; no criminal activity was found.

Animal incidents

An injured deer was reported in West Neck; the deer had to be put down by police. Another injured deer was seen in a Center roadway; the area was canvassed with negative results.

A caller told police a raccoon was in a trap in the Heights; the animal control officer contacted the property manager to remove the animal.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams responded and transported three cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 4, 6 and 7.