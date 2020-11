(Credit: Reporter file image.)

Grab your family and play “Name That Tune!” with library program specialist Theresa Owens on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

This program is designed for families and features show tunes, oldies, and new songs — something for everyone.

Relax, have fun, and engage in some friendly competition. Limited to 20 families, so act fast and reserve your spot. To register, visit silibrary.org.