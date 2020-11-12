Reporter Letter to the Editor

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Handling the truth

To the Editor:

Supervisor Gerry Siller was upset by removal of Biden signs, disturbed by “civil unrest,” and that the current administration put our democracy “onto a terribly dark path.” Perhaps he forgot it was Maxine Waters who told her supporters to “get out and create a crowd,” or some demonstrators in the Black Lives Matter movement who want to “fry our cops like bacon,” or that a Trump election would lead to violence.

Creating fear is a socialistic strategy, so it’s no wonder only a few Trump signs appeared, (two of which were removed) or that retailers boarded up their buildings.

How sad all of this is in America.

We are already in “onto a terribly dark path,” due to the biased news, the Democratic agenda that diminishes God, brainwashes our kids with socialistic ideology, social media censorship, Sanctuary Cities, Catch and Release, defunding our police, open borders, government-controlled health care and quid pro quo with China etc.

Trump’s agenda is incompatible with all of this.

In an effort to understand why anyone would vote for the Democratic agenda, the main reply was that they didn’t like Trump’s demeanor which, as Franklin Graham noted, ”His offensiveness is brutal honesty … but the media hates him because he speaks the truth — and they don’t know how to handle the truth.”

I guess they prefer someone who hides in the basement to avoid answering the tough questions.

I believe our supervisor has the right to speak out, but am dismayed that he took a partisan stand instead of sending a message that would bring the two political parties together.

To all my Democratic friends, I still care for you. Political differences should not destroy family or friendships. Having said that, I wish the best for America and I won’t cause violence, because my president may not win (He is contesting the alleged outcome, just as Hillary urged Biden to do).

I will put fear aside, and encourage all law abiding citizens do the same, to stand up for our Constitution and protect the values that we believe have made America, America.

For God and country.

LINDA PULS

Shelter Island