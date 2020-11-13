Fire Commissioners seek bond to buy new truck

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Fire Commissioners will be seeking approval from voters on Dec. 8 to float a $350,000 bond to purchase a fire truck that would replace one that is now 27 years old.

The cost of the new truck is anticipated to be $700,000, with the balance of the purchase price coming from an existing district equipment reserve fund.

The life of the truck is estimated at 20 years, according to Fire Commission Secretary Mike Johnson.

The decision to ask voters to approve the bond came at a Sunday evening meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners.

The vote will take place at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Voters will also have an opportunity to elect one fire commissioner. Incumbent Andy Reeve is running for another five-year term.

Mr. Reeve was initially appointed as a commissioner to fill the remainder of the term of Ron Jernick, who resigned. In 2015, Mr. Reeve was elected to his own five-year term, running unopposed.

Anyone interested in challenging Mr. Reeve must file that intent by certified mail sent to District Secretary Michael Johnson by Nov. 18. Mr. Johnson’s address is Shelter Island Fire District, P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, NY, 11964.

Commissioners must be Shelter Island residents.