Police: Man arrested for DWI

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Police arrested a Cedarhurst man yesterday at about 1:30 p.m. during a traffic stop on the Island and charged him with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and making an illegal turn without signaling.

Police said Mark Langone, 33, was stopped for the illegal turn and then arrested for DWI.

Mr. Langone refused to take a breath test, was taken into custody, arraigned at Justice Court, and released on his own recognizance with an order to return to court at a later date.