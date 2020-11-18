Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Marc V. Langone, 33, of Cedarhurst, was driving on Congdon Road on Nov. 12 at about 1 p.m. when he was stopped by police for making an improper turn without signaling. He was subsequently arrested for DWI. Mr. Langone refused to take a breath test. He was held at police headquarters before being arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and then was released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Summonses

Robert M. Cueva Calle of East Hampton was driving on Manwaring Road on Nov. 10 when he was stopped and ticketed for driving with a permit without a supervising person in the front seat.

Also on the 10th, Juan L. Mejia of Greenport was given a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road and a second one for unlicensed operation.

Police conducted 11 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, the Heights and West Neck on Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 and Nov.16, resulting in five warnings and three tickets.

Accidents

Joseph W. Tyree of Shelter Island was driving north on South Ferry Road on Nov. 10 when a deer ran onto the roadway and into his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front panel and the front of the vehicle.

On Nov. 12, Ella Marker of Floral Park was heading north on Clinton Avenue when she drove into an open manhole cover on the roadway. There was over $1,000 damage to the passenger-side control arm and to the axle. The vehicle had to be towed. PSEG and the Heights Highway Department also responded to equipment damage below the manhole.

Paul P. Zubritski of Shelter Island was driving to board the North Ferry on Nov. 13 when the gates closed, causing minor damage to the front right side of his vehicle.

On Nov. 13, Mark J. Rimer of New York City reported he was parked in front of Shelter Island Wine and Liquors on Bridge Street when a pickup truck driven by Darin W. Colhouer of Chantilly, Va. sideswiped his vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the front left quarter panel. According to a draft report of the accident, police made several attempts to reach Mr. Colhouer when the accident was reported the next day. The phone number given to police was apparently incorrect.

Other reports

On Nov. 11, frayed wires were reported in Menantic; Verizon was notified.

Police investigated a financial crime — grand larceny — called in on Nov. 12.

That day, a caller told police about receiving debit cards in the mail from her bank with unknown names on them — a case of third degree identity theft.

Police were told by a caller on the 12th that he had received a phone call from his bank regarding unauthorized credit card transactions.

A case of criminal mischief was reported on the 12th by a caller who saw tire tracks leading to a series of “donut” maneuvers in Fiske Field that caused damage to the grass. Damage was estimated at less than $250.

Police received a report on Nov. 13 from the driver of a tractor trailer that he had backed into the parking lot at Ice Pond. The vehicle had bottomed out and couldn’t be moved. When an officer arrived, a passing motorist was able to assist the driver.

An anonymous caller told police on the 13th that a small child and dog had been left unattended in a van in the Center with its windows down. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

On Nov. 14, police received a complaint that a person in the Center was installing a fence over a property line.

A caller complained on the 14th that employees at the Recycling Center were not wearing masks as required by New York State Executive Order 202. The responding officer did not observe that but reminded staff at the booth to observe safe distancing.

An officer on patrol on Nov. 15 noticed a tree blocking both lanes of a Center roadway. He cleared one lane and notified the Highway Department to clear the other.

Low hanging wires were reported anonymously in Silver Beach on the 16th. PSEG and Optimum were notified.

In other incidents during the week: police provided two escorts to the ferries; responded to reports of three vehicles with the keys locked inside; helped two residents in their homes; performed school crossing and court duties; dealt with two lost and found cases; attended officer training programs off-Island; and assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two alarms in Hay Beach and Cartwright on Nov. 12. A residence was checked for carbon monoxide in one case; the results were negative. A fire alarm in the second turned out to be a false alarm.

A power outage alarm, set off in the Center on Nov. 12, was caused by a temporary power outage in the area.

On the 13th, residential alarms in Mashomack, West Neck and Menantic were set off. Two were activated by accident; the owner of the third residence said it was caused by human error.

A fire alarm on Ram Island on Nov. 14 was set off by the alarm company testing the system. Police responded to a burglary alarm in Hay Beach that day but found no signs of any criminal activity.

An open door caused by high winds caused a burglary alarm in Menantic to activate on Nov. 15.

Animal incidents

An injured loon was reported in West Neck; the animal control officer searched the area without success.

An anonymous caller told police an injured deer was stuck in a metal fence in the Center. An officer, assisted by a caretaker, freed the deer but it sustained major injuries and had to be put down. An injured deer was also reported in the Center but it had gone when the officer arrived. A passing motorist told police about an injured deer in Menantic; the area was canvassed with negative results.

An officer helped an owner find a dog at large in the Center. An officer responded to a report of loose dog in the Center and found it in its own property with the owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 13, 14 and 15.