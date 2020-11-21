Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 9, 2020, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Thomas H. Bishop of New York City, turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $93.

C.W. Demopoulos of Mattituck, turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Homayoun Gabbay of New York City, unlicensed operation, covering no inspection certificate, $200 plus $93; no/inadequate headlights, covering a registration violation, $50 plus $63.

Bruno Musso of New York City, imprudent speed, $45 plus $93.

Maria D. Portillo of Shelter Island, inadequate headlights, $50 plus $93.

Thomas P. Ritzler, attempted criminal mischief and assault in 3rd degree, reduced from felony charges of assault in 2nd degree. $0 fine, $205 surcharge. Six month conditional discharge and 6-month refrain from order of protection.

Kenneth I. Schacter of Sag Harbor, headlight violation, $50 plus $63.

Lisa M. Shannon of Shelter Island, using a non-hands free electronic device while driving, $50 plus $93.

Joel S. Usher of Stony Brook, stop sign violation, $75 plus $93.

Beibei Wang of Jersey City, N.J., headlight violation, $50 plus $63.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Jawahar Singh of Queens, on aggravated unlicensed operation in 3rd degree and operating a vehicle with registration suspension; Kim Snyder of New York City on operating a vehicle while using a non-hands-free electronic device.

Twenty cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 15 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and five at the request of the court.