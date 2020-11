(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

On Nov. 21, the All Faith Youth Group volunteered at the Presbyterian Church to give out food boxes with everything needed for a proper Thanksgiving dinner (except a turkey), including stuffing, beans, corn, cider, cranberries, gravy, rolls, potatoes, and squash.

The students pictured above are, from left, Tyler Gulluscio, Harper Congdon, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Olivia Overstreet, Mackenzie Speece, Mae Brigham and Jalil Carter.