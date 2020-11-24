Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 19-24

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Police investigated a complaint made on Nov. 6 about an intruder who had entered and remained unlawfully in a Shelter Island home. Subsequently, Aljean Lee Kivlehan, 37, of Stafford, Va. was identified and arrested in Greenport on Nov. 18 at about 10:30 a.m. He was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree — a misdemeanor.

Mr. Kivlehan was processed at Police Department Headquarters. He was later released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket ordering him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later time.

Accidents

Sedgwick A. Ward of Shelter Island was driving west on Manwaring Road on Nov. 18 when a deer ran into the front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front bumper and grill.

Other reports

Police conducted 11 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement on Nov. 17 and on Nov. 19 through 22 in the Center, the Heights and Hay Beach, resulting in five warnings.

A caller told police on Nov. 17 that something was making a noise upstairs in a West Neck residence. An officer searched the interior with negative findings; no criminal activity was observed.

On request, an officer let two people into a Heights residence on Nov. 17.

A caller reported on Nov. 18 that a vehicle had stopped in front of her Center residence and, when confronted, the driver sped off. She requested that the incident be documented and the driver spoken to. She was advised that no violation of the law had occurred and the incident did not warrant police action. The complainant was advised to call the police if the same vehicle returned.

An open door at a Westmoreland residence was reported on Nov. 18. The door had not been latched properly and the wind had blown it open. An officer checked the interior and found no sign of any criminal activity. The caretaker was notified.

A caller told police for information purposes on Nov. 18 that she had been notified that someone, unauthorized, had attempted to access her accounts.

The next day, an officer responded to a late-night caller who reported that she heard loud noises downstairs in her Menantic residence. The officer found that a squirrel had created minor damage in the kitchen and had run under the dishwasher. Several attempts to remove the squirrel failed and the owner said she would set a “have-a-heart” trap in the morning.

Police were informed on Nov. 20 that an inflatable dinghy had washed ashore in Shorewood. When an officer arrived, the dinghy was no longer there and the caller said someone had loaded it into a truck and left the area.

A broken pipe was reported on a dock in Menantic on Nov. 20; the owner was notified and advised to shut off the valve.

Also on the 20th, an anonymous person reported that the driver of a vehicle had tailgated him, failed to maintain the lane while traveling north on Route 114 in Southampton, and was on a South Ferry boat headed for the Island. An officer responded to South Ferry, interviewed the driver, who failed to maintain the lane, determined the driver was not intoxicated but issued a verbal warning about traffic violations.

A caller told police on Nov. 20 that a female had harassed her in the Center Post Office. She claimed the person was rude; she was advised by an officer that being rude did not rise to the level of harassment.

While on patrol, an officer saw lights on at a West Neck house; there were no signs of any criminal activity. The caretaker was advised of the incident.

On Nov. 22, a caller told police that upon returning home, she noticed broken glass and nails on her porch in Greenport. She was advised to contact the Southold Police Department.

Police were told on Nov. 22 that a pole and two street signs were missing in Silver Beach. The Highway Department was notified.

In other incidents, police provided an escort to the ferry, traced a false 911 call, responded to two lost and found reports, assisted two residents in their homes and attended three training sessions.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department and police responded to a fire alarm in the Center on Nov. 20; it was declared a false alarm.

A burglary alarm at the Historical Society was activated on Nov. 19. All the exterior doors and windows were secure. A power outage in the area could have set off the alarm.

Animal incidents

A dog at large was reported in Cartwright; an animal control officer (ACO) looked for the dog for one hour unsuccessfully and also spoke to several neighbors about the missing dog.

A caller reported dogs left outside in the Center during cold conditions. The ACO found the dogs inside the residence with the owner.

Police were told that a dog was being kept in a trailer in West Neck; the caller was concerned about the animal’s well-being. An officer spoke to the ACO who had previously talked to the owner, investigated the trailer and concluded the dog was in an appropriate and healthy living situation.

Aided cases

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 17; a second case on Nov. 21 refused medical assistance and did not require transportation.