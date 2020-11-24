Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Rescigno Karnis, Quigley, Krapf

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Robin Rescigno Karnis

Robin Rescigno Karnis passed away on Oct 29, 2020 at age 63, her husband Bennett Karnis said. The couple were married on October 29, 2000 exactly 20 years to the day of her passing.

Robin was born on Sept. 16, 1957 in Queens, and later moved to Dix Hills, Long Island. She graduated (early) from high school, and went on to study at Stony Brook University, Binghamton University, and CW Post (now LIU Post) where she earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology. She worked for the Suffolk County Water Authority in East Hampton for 33 years, and also had a successful interior design business. She retired in 2012.

Robin loved to write, her family said, and took writing courses at the Shelter Island High School’s adult education program to hone and improve her skills. For many years, she wrote a weekly column for the Shelter Island Reporter called “Karnis in the Kitchen.”

Her columns brimmed with wonderful recipes, and warm stories about food, family and friends. Robin also wrote puzzles and cryptograms for the Reporter.

She bowled in the Ladies League at the American Legion. She loved the Shelter Island Community Chorus, where she sang for many years and served as secretary.

In addition to her husband Bennett, Robin is survived by her mother Janet Rescigno, brother Richie Rescigno (Barbara) and their daughters, Michelle and Nicole; her brother Ronnie Rescigno (Yousey) and their children, Anthony and Janessa, and by her sister-in-law Elisa, brother-in-law Tony Melfa, and their son Luke.

Robin had a wonderful way with words, her family said, and in 2018, she wrote a tribute to a friend who had passed, a tribute that ended with words that express the love and care that was typical of Robin: “You were a wonder here on earth and we will all carry you in our hearts forever.”

When her family and friends can gather safely, they will have a celebration of life for Robin.

John J. Quigley

John J. Quigley of Shelter Island died on Nov. 21, 2020, while holding the hand of his wife, Fannie Quigley. He was 79 years old.

Born in Uniondale, N.Y. on Oct. 27, 1941, he was one of five children born to Lillian Trautwein Quigley and Joseph Quigley. He graduated from Lindenhurst High School where he is remembered as the 1959 Long Island Wrestling champion. John earned his bachelor’s degree from John Jay College and then a master’s degree in counseling at Hofstra University.

John began his professional career as a New York City police officer and has the rare accomplishment of delivering a baby in a New York City taxi. He eventually achieved the rank of lieutenant, where he took the most pride in mentoring new officers to the force.

The role of mentor reoccurred often in John’s life and he was at his happiest when helping others. His strong belief in God was a big part of his life. John was instrumental in the Catholic Church’s Cursillo program in the 1980s. He developed a program for policemen and others to attend a long weekend exploring their relationship with God and with others — John always believed that God lived in us and we are all valuable.

After retiring from the NYPD, John and Fannie relocated to Shelter Island where he purchased a real estate company, Griffing and Collins Real Estate, from Evans Griffing. John was a successful broker and developer, responsible for developing Burro Hall Lane.

His passion for helping others resulted in many young Island families achieving the goal of home ownership. Through his creativity, he was able to help those who may not have been able to purchase a home. Often it was through financing it himself until they could qualify for more traditional financing.

John was a fierce competitor in all things, not the least of which was golf. He joined Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and went on to win many tournaments and several Club Championship flights over his four decades of membership. He drove a superlative straight ball and according to his regular playing partners, consistently found a way to win.

Always seeming to have luck in his pocket, he enjoyed success as a poker and bridge player, too. He was also a member of the Shelter Island Lions Club for over 30 years. Always well dressed, he looked best in his blue cashmere sweater, his family said, showing off his crystal blue eyes.

John’s greatest success though was as husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He was married to his lifelong love, Fannie for 57 years. Even while fighting death, his care of her was always first on his mind.

No one in the family made any major decisions before coming to John to seek counsel. He would hold their pressing problems in his mind, working them through until he could see some solution or strategy to move forward. His brilliance showed in his ability to look at things from all angles, finding a way in or through.

Even with his knack for problem solving, his greatest counsel and gift to his family came in the form of love — always letting them know that no matter how it all ended, first and foremost they were loved.

John is survived by Fannie, children Christopher Quigley (Tiana Celesia), his daughter Patricia Quigley (Michael Dunning), his son John C. Quigley, his granddaughters, Margarite Quigley, Abigail Quigley and Charlise Quigley, his grandsons, Christian Quigley, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, and Sebastian Quigley-Dunning, his brothers James Michael Quigley and wife, Louise Quigley and Thomas Quigley and wife Alice Quigley and sister-in-law, Tanny Quigley.

He is predeceased by his brother, Commander Joseph Quigley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

William S. Krapf

William S. Krapf died on Nov. 5, 2020 at the age of 89.

Born on Aug. 4, 1931 in Brooklyn, Bill joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Engineer Battalion Dog Company during the Korean War.

Known to the Shelter Island community as Bill, Grandpa and Pops, he was a welder in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He was also a cab driver who worked in all five boroughs.

Bill came here 13 years ago to live with his family — Mary, Bill, Billy and Danny — and he instantly took a liking to Shelter Island. He could be seen many a day walking to the Shelter Island Pharmacy to get his scratch-offs, the IGA, and to his most favorite spot, the American Legion Hall Mitchell Post 281.

Bill loved going to the Legion on Friday nights for a beer and a game of Coasters. He enjoyed the cooking done by Rose Wissemann and having a beer with Gunnar Wissemann, Dave Clark and other comrades. Bill was very active in the Legion and enjoyed being an officer at Mitchell Post 281 as the sergeant of arms.

The family asks that donations be made in Bill’s name to the American Legion Mitchell Post 281, PO Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964.