Helping Shelter Island teens deal with anxiety: Online program promotes understanding

From left, Bazzy Quigley Dunning, Ariana Carter, Haleigh Miller, Jose Frausto, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Harper Congdon, Olivia Overstreet, Lily Page, Andrea Napoles attend the Angst forum. (Credit: Janine Mahoney)

Select student leaders in grades 9-11 attended a virtual youth forum at the Shelter Island Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Along with groups across the East End, students viewed the documentary “Angst” and participated in a panel discussion afterwards.

Angst is a film-based education program designed to raise awareness around anxiety, according to school adviser Janine Mahoney, with an emphasis on youth and families.

The film includes interviews with kids, teens, experts and parents. Its goal is to help people identify and understand the symptoms of anxiety and encourage them to reach out for help.