Richard’s Almanac: Getting and staying connected

Gathering safely for Thanksgiving at the Senior Center. (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

I was treated to a great Thanksgiving dinner last Friday at the Senior Center.

Giovanna Ketcham, assisted by Donna King, put together roast turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce and stuffing, making a delightful early holiday dinner. I also learned that Slice donated the dinner rolls.

The only aspect of the meal that was different from years past is it was served outside. The weather was a comfortable mid-50s, the sun was shining brightly and the tables were set with pumpkin decorations. This was all out in the parking lot. Additional heat was provided by portable propane heaters. And hot cider was served to warm our insides.

Center Director Laurie Fanelli told me she expected more people, but thought that the idea of eating outside kept some away. I must say I was skeptical at first, but didn’t feel the cold at all. And the staff did a great job of getting the food to the tables while it was hot.

While having dinner, I spoke with Bob Springsteen who will be teaching a computer class for beginners starting in the new year. Bob’s class will be from the Senior Center and he’ll be assisted by a graduate student from Touro College.

Any Islander wishing to be part of this class should call Laurie at the Center at 631-749-1059.

According to Bob, who is a former engineer with IBM, this class is for complete beginners. One does not need any prior computer knowledge.

This program is an effort by the Center to get people connected who might otherwise have been left out during this pandemic. So much communication has been through the use of computers.

I can handle my way around a computer with e-mail and I can use my SmartPhone for calls and texting but I still have problems getting into Zoom meetings.

There are many adults of a certain age whose life paths never demanded the use of computers. Right now, because of the current world situation, they are missing a great deal. This program here on the Island is one attempt to help them get connected and not feel isolated.

According to the website aging.com, there are a number of tips to become computer savvy. The first is to conquer your fear of something new. Seniors are urged to be brave and recognize that they have not come this far in life by being timid.

They are also told to be open-minded. Computers and the Internet can open up new worlds.

And above all, don’t be afraid to ask for help. I always seek advice about my computer and my iPhone from my grandchildren. They are tech savvy and always willing to help.

If your children or other relatives are asking what you want for Christmas, you might suggest a laptop or tablet. There are many basic ones on the market. You could bring it to this class and before long be emailing and Zooming.

So don’t stay in the dark any longer, call Laurie and sign up for this class.