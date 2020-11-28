Pandemic can’t stop Islanders from plunging for a purpose

Intrepid plungers carried on the Island tradition of getting cold and wet for a good cause. This happy pod took the plunge off Hay Beach. From left, Laura Gentile, David Gentile, Steve Aripotch and Kathleen Navarro. (Credit: Courtesy photo )

The traditional post-Thanksgiving Friday splash by costumed Islanders into the frigid water off Crescent Beach wasn’t in-person this year, to avoid contagion risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that didn’t stop some intrepid plungers who went freezin’ for a reason.

Plunge organizer Andrew Ward said the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library have created a GoFundMe page. “It is very sad for us as it is our biggest fundraiser,” he said. “Please help us try to raise at least a little money so we can continue helping fund all the worthwhile projects at the library.”

This year, participants are encouraged to take the plunge individually and send in a photo for posting on the Friends Facebook page. Post your photo on your own Instagram or other social media with the #shelterislandfriendsofthelibrary.

And send to the Reporter: [email protected]

To participate in the Turkey Plunge please make a minimum donation of $25 by mail to:Friends of the Shelter Island Library, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

Donors can support the “plunge” through GoFundMe and access more information through the Friends of the Shelter Island Library Facebook page.

