Gimme Shelter: Winning and …

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Being a sore loser is a time-honored American tradition.

Generations of young American athletes learn this when they are bequeathed the sweet words of the Sage of Green Bay, Vince Lombardi: “Show me a good loser, and I’ll show you a loser.”

I remember our high school football coach, who would quote a UCLA coach, Henry Russel “Red” Sanders, who bristled that, “Winning isn’t everything — it’s the only thing.”

My teammates and I puzzled over that one. We were terrible, and quite accustomed to being on the losing end of games. The only thing? Come on, coach. There’s got to be other things. Sportsmanship? Gratification in our effort of giving it our all?

Nope. The only thing.

It’s also accepted practice to not congratulate your opponent who has defeated you and blame others for your losses. The umpire is blind. The ref is in the tank for the other team. Instant replay? Somebody’s rigging images in the video room.

Saint Tom Brady (only canonized in New England) is known as such a winner that on occasion he’s taken to not shaking hands with the opposing quarterback when Brady’s team comes up short.

It’s like, Brady, being a total winner, is so upset when he loses, that he needs time to process it, same as the boy who is pulling faces because he lost at whiffle ball. But that’s probably due to the boy’s father, who is intent on raising his son to be a winner and never a … you know.

Brady’s former coach, Bill Belichick, is another figure who should be spotlighted for carrying on the proud tradition of sore loser-dom. He’s skipped scheduled interviews with TV and print reporters after a loss, and even when he does show up, he grunts in monosyllables, or not all.

Some could point out that the jovial Mr. Belichick acts that way after wins, too, but he goes deeper into soreness after the scoreboard tells him a truth he can’t accept.

And then there’s Cam Newton, who after his team lost a Super Bowl, scowled and moped his way through a postgame interview before walking out on the reporters.

Awesome move, Cam.

He then, of course, tweeted the thing about show me a loser and … etc. His coach supported his player by saying, “I’d much rather have a guy who hates to lose than a guy who accepts it.”

Cam and coach, stand up guys! Accept it? That’s a loser thing. Wait a minute. But didn’t the scoreboard say …?

A few years ago, New York Knicks Coach Jeff Hornacek, complained to some sportswriters that his hapless team “should hate to lose more than they love to win.” Besides not asking the coach to take a sobriety test, most of the reporters let it pass, because some (most?) coaches talk rot as a matter of course.

But, hate losing more than love winning? It makes sense in a way, because losing a basketball game is so truly horrifying, the emotion outweighs by tons the elation of winning.

The National Hockey League has a tradition where the losing team lines up and shakes hands with the winners after every playoff series. To skip the ritual is unthinkable. But then, hockey is Canada’s national sport, right? Not America’s, which is … winning, and pouting, sulking, grouching and whining when we don’t.

Much better than that weak Canadian ritual of sport is the San Francisco 49ers from a few years ago who lost a championship game. They were so upset that seven of the eight players selected to the League’s Pro Bowl, or All-Star team, didn’t go.

Showed them. Team spirit all the way, poor sportsmanship not by an individual but a good portion of the starting team.

A great patriot, businessman, politician and sportsman — he once owned a professional football team until it and the whole league went belly up — was worried about naming his first-born son after himself. “What if he’s a loser?” the patriot wondered.

There are blasphemers to this liturgy of sore losing. One of the greatest coaches in American history, John Wooden, said about losing: “You must simply study it, learn from it, and try hard not to lose the same way again. Then you must have the self-control to forget about it.”

He understood the 19th century English novelist, Samuel Butler, who wrote: “One of the first businesses of a sensible man is to know when he is beaten, and to leave off fighting at once.”

The last words should be left to Muhammad Ali, who said, after a loss, “I never thought of losing, but now that it’s happened, the only thing is to do it right. That’s my obligation to all the people who believe in me. We all have to take defeats in life.”