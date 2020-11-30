Police: Truck strikes pedestrian, serious injuries reported

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a delivery truck and a pedestrian walking on Gardiner’s Bay Drive at about 5 p.m. on November 27.

The incident resulted in serious injuries.

Police said Island resident Lucille Morgan, 66, who was wearing a reflective vest and was displaying a light, was struck by a truck driven by Michael Esso, 52, of Mastic.

Police said Mr. Esso “was apparently distracted [and] left the paved portion of the roadway” and struck Ms. Morgan, who had moved off the road as the vehicle approached.

According to the police, Ms. Morgan, who suffered serious head injuries and traumatic injuries to her body, was transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services to Stony Book Eastern Long Island Hospital.

She was later transported to the trauma center at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police said the investigation remains active and “summonses for violations of New York State’s traffic law are anticipated.”