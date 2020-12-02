All’s ‘normal’ at Shelter Island School: After one day closing, building reopens

The Shelter Island School (Credit: Reporter file photo)

“Everything seems to be very normal here today,” Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told a colleague at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that concentrated on renewed efforts to keep Islanders safe from infection.

Monday was a setback in what was a flawless opening of the school in September.

But once Mr. Doelger knew Sunday night about a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, he opted to close the building on Monday and go to virtual learning.

The district had “to err on the side of safety,” Mr. Doelger said.

Advice from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, Medical Center Dr. Josh Potter, Police Chief Jim Read, School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel and Board of Education President Kathleen Lynch enabled Mr. Doelger to announce reopening for Tuesday after thorough cleanings the day before.

Mr. Doelger has plans in place if future virtual learning has to be implemented. Until now, elementary students have left their iPads or other computer equipment at the school. But the school has some older equipment for the elementary students to take and leave at home. They won’t have all the “bells and whistles” their usual computer equipment has, Mr. Doelger said, but students will be able to work effectively.

He’s also reaching out to families to ask that, if testing of at least 20% of the student population becomes necessary, are they willing to allow their children to be tested. The tests are a simple nose swab that can yield results within 15 minutes. Nurse Mary Kanarvogel can administer the tests that would only become necessary if there is an outbreak at the school.

But by getting permission from parents now, Mr. Doelger said it would be possible to implement the tests quickly.

When school opened in September, Mr. Doelger said there was concern about students adhering to the requirement that they wear masks. But it has been “a zero problem,” he said.

The school has marked corridors for movement among the students to maintain social distancing. Deep cleaning efforts are ongoing. The district also has had a high-level air purifying system installed.

Parents have been extremely cooperative, smoothing the way to the district’s efforts to maintain safety, Mr. Doelger said.

“Our model is working well. Our students are happy,” the superintendent added.

Shelter Island has been one of only two Suffolk County school districts open for all students in prekindergarten through grade 12.

“It is all of our goals, along with the Board of Education, to keep the school open as long as things are safe,” Mr. Doelger said earlier in the month after hearing that the Oysterponds District in Orient had announced education would become virtual after the Thanksgiving holiday and continue that way at least until January.

Superintendent Richard Malone in Oysterponds said the decision was made in view of anticipated travel some families would do during the holiday season that could mean another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Doelger discouraged holiday travel and noted the staff member who contracted COVID-19 had not traveled during the Thanksgiving break and did notify the district immediately upon receiving the results of a positive diagnosis. It was not necessary for anyone else to quarantine, according to Mr. Doelger But he promised if quarantine was to become a factor, those affected would be immediately informed.

Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Monday news conference on COVID-19 responses statewide, Mr. Doelger reiterated, “Schools continue to be one of the safest places due to our controlled setting, screening and safety procedures.”

The Board of Education has been holding in-person monthly meetings — outside the building during warm weather, but in the gymnasium with social distancing maintained and masks required since cooler weather has arrived.

No decision has been made about whether those meetings will continue to be in person or through Zoom as Shelter Island town meetings are being held. The next Board of Education meeting is currently slated for Monday, Dec. 7, and Mr. Doelger expects to make a decision by the end of this week.