Holiday Events Postponed: Weather prompts change

With rain and high winds forecast for Saturday, Dec. 5, outdoor events are being rescheduled. The holiday lighting slated for 4 p.m. at the Chequit has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 6 at the same time.

The Shelter Island Historical Society has announced that visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on Saturday, Dec. 12 instead of this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the driveway at The Shelter Island History Center.

Families are welcome to visit (with a face covering) to take your own photo with them and get a special holiday gift. Social distancing will be maintained.