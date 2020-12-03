More Islanders take the plunge for a purpose

At Wades Beach, this happy bunch was ready to plunge. From left, Megan Dinizio, Sheila Dinizio, Susan Mundy, Brian Mundy and Erin Mundy. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

The traditional post-Thanksgiving splash by costumed Islanders into the frigid water off Crescent Beach wasn’t in-person this year, to avoid contagion risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that didn’t stop some intrepid plungers who went freezin’ for a reason.

Plunge organizer Andrew Ward said the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library have created a GoFundMe page.

“It is very sad for us as it is our biggest fundraiser,” he said. “Please help us try to raise at least a little money so we can continue helping fund all the worthwhile projects at the library.”

This year, participants are encouraged to take the plunge individually and send in a photo for posting on the Friends Facebook page. Post your photo on your own Instagram or other social media with the #shelterislandfriendsofthelibrary.

Celebrating a beautiful day, the Friends of the Library, and being alive. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

To participate in the Turkey Plunge please make a minimum donation of $25 by mail to: Friends of the Shelter Island Library, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

Donors can support the “plunge” through GoFundMe and access more information through the Friends of the Shelter Island Library Facebook page.

To contribute directly, checks can be sent to the mailing address above.