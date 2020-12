(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Public Library announced that, “Due to the recent rapid increase of COVI-19 cases on the East End, we have decided to keep everyone safe and at home with a ‘Combined Virtual Tree of Lights Service’ on ZOOM this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m.”

Tree of Lights Service Zoom info:

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88268533592?pwd=dnlURUlzaW9OYmUyRXhwYWZYaTVCZz09

Webinar ID: 882 6853 3592

Passcode: 109448