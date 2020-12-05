Holiday concert online from the The Shelter Island Community Chorus

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The Shelter Island Community Chorus Holiday Concert has been a source of holiday spirit on Shelter Island for decades.

Sadly, the chorus is unable to be together to bring joy and lift the spirit of our community through song this year.

To help get you into the holiday spirit, you can view a portion of the 2016 concert online. You can find the video on YouTube by searching for “Shelter Island Community Chorus Christmas Concert” or, see below: