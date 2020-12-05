Lessons from sheltering in place: Discussion on cooking in time of COVID

Author Jacquelyn A. Ottman

The Shelter Island Historical Society will present “Connecting from a Quarantine Kitchen: My Shelter Island Pandemic Story,” a Zoom discussion with authors Jacquelyn A. Ottman and Karen Kiaer moderated by culinary historian Charity Robey on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Ms. Ottman, an advocate of minimizing food waste, will discuss her personal experience and insight into cooking while sheltering in place during the first 60 days of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home of Karen Kiaer, a local artist and longstanding Shelter Island resident.

Some of the lessons she’s cited include learning to improvise when traditional ingredients aren’t available.

To register for this Zoom Discussion, please email [email protected].