Island Christmas shopping countdown

The Christmas Shop at the Chequit is one of several local businesses for holiday shopping. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Of course, you didn’t have time to focus on Christmas shopping, with the need to create a safe and hearty Thanksgiving meal.

But now we’re in December, and with the countdown to Christmas underway, it’s time to look at some of the resources on the Island.

Across the street from the historic Chequit Inn is a pop-up Christmas shop, with decorations and gifts for people who love the holiday. Stacey Soloviev, new owner of The Chequit, also owns and operates Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue and has trees available at the shop.

Ana Gambuto has launched Shelter Isle, a new line of Shelter Island-themed sweatshirts, with a portion of sales going to the Shelter Island Action Alliance.

The Alliance was started shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Island, enabling donors to support local restaurants, which in turn provided meals to frontline healthcare workers and homebound senior citizens. To view the sweatshirt styles, available in soft pastels and grays, visit shelter-me.com or Shelter Isle’s Facebook page.

While you’re working your way through your own list, the Historical Society is holding a Toy Drive to help Island families have a happy holiday. You are requested to bring a new, unwrapped toy to The Shelter Island History Center Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 19. Santa’s Elf will distribute gifts to Island families on Christmas Eve.

There are several local shops where you can pick up a toy, including Jack’s Marine on Bridge Street. Bliss’ Department Store also has toys, games and puzzles, along with warm winter wear. The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy has toys, along with toiletries, candles and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Unique gifts and home decor, many by Island artists, can be found at SIMM’s on Bridge Street. Marie Eiffel’s clothing designs share the shop, across from the Marie Eiffel Market. Fredric Bernstein has works of art and home decor at his design showroom/shop in the Center.

No need to panic, but shop now to support local businesses and find the best selection of gifts that say Shelter Island Christmas.