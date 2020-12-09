Voters O.K. Fire District bond; re-elect Andy Reeve

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Credit: Reporter file)

Andy Reeve was re-elected to another five-year term as a Shelter Island Fire Commissioner Tuesday night. He ran unopposed and the vote was 27-0.

Mr. Reeve was first appointed to fill the unexpired term of Ron Jernick who had resigned, and then Mr. Reeve ran for his own term in 2015.

Voters also approved the commission floating a bond not to exceed $350,000 for purchase of a Pierce fire truck to replace a 27-year old Pierce vehicle. Such vehicles generally have to be replaced after 20 years.

The vote was 23 in favor to 4 opposed.