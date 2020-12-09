Weather Service: Slight chance of snow showers today

Sunset yesterday evening from Hiberry Lane. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

There’s a chance of snow showers this afternoon, or maybe light rain after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The forecast is for a mostly cloudy day with a high near 41 degrees. Wind chill values will make it feel much colder, varying from 25 to 30 degrees, and the winds will be out of the west at 9 to 16 mph.

Tonight the NWS is calling for cloudy skies with gradual clearing, a temperature around 38 degrees, and winds staying out of the west at 16 mph.