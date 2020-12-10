Call to fill vacancies on town committees

The public meeting room of Town Hall. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The Town Board is seeking applicants to fill several vacancies on town committees.

The following is a list of committees which have vacancies:

• Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee

• Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board

• Conservation Advisory Council

• Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board

• EMS Advisory Board

Applicants should apply to the Town Clerk’s Office, with a resume, by mailing to P.O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, NY 11964, by delivering in person to the Town Clerk’s Office, or by e-mail to [email protected].