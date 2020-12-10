Call to fill vacancies on town committees
The Town Board is seeking applicants to fill several vacancies on town committees.
The following is a list of committees which have vacancies:
• Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee
• Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board
• Conservation Advisory Council
• Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board
• EMS Advisory Board
Applicants should apply to the Town Clerk’s Office, with a resume, by mailing to P.O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, NY 11964, by delivering in person to the Town Clerk’s Office, or by e-mail to [email protected].