Lighting the Island and brightening the holidays for families

It’s a major award: The lamp featured in “A Christmas Story” is part of the Grand Prize awaiting the winner of the Holiday Decorating Contest. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Action Alliance’s 1st Annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest is underway.

If you wish to enter the contest,go to Venmo @ShelterIsland-ActionAlliance with your address or email directly: [email protected]

All participants will be entered to win a grand prize. The grand prize winner will be announced on SIAA’s Instagram on December 23.

Contestants will be vying for a replica of the “Leg Lamp,” and dinner for four at The Ram’s Head Inn.

Entry fees and donations are supporting a Gift Drive, to purchase essential gifts for families in need of support. All gifts will be purchased locally from Shelter Island owned-and-operated businesses.

Some examples include ferry ticket books, gas station and supermarket gift cards, restaurant gift certificates and more.

Photos of the holiday decorations will be featured in next week’s Reporter.