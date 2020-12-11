A year like no other challenges Island nonprofits to brave the storm

A Christmas angel graces Midway Road. Sculptor Hap Bowditch’s work brings light to a corner of the Island and to all who pass by. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

This time of year, many of us try to make donations to support nonprofit organizations — and that support is needed this year more than ever. 2020 has been what many nonprofit leaders call “a perfect storm,” when all the worst factors come together to their detriment.

The COVID-19 pandemic closed down or severely curtailed many local restaurants, businesses and services, meaning residents who would gladly work saw their income drop sharply.

The need for school to close meant a lot of parents couldn’t leave their children home and go to work.

Nutritious meals that are typically provided through school or the Senior Center would not be available.

More people needed supportive services, from organizations whose budgets saw sharp impacts.

It may seem surprising to see the depth and variety of nonprofit organizations on this small island, but it speaks to the character of the community of people who look out for each other.

New to the Island this year was the Shelter Action Alliance, given a critical helping hand at its launch by the Lions Club.

The Alliance developed a program enabling donors to contribute funds for local restaurants to prepare meals for front-line healthcare workers dealing with the COVID surge at local hospitals, and later for homebound seniors.

The Lions Club, while continuing its traditional efforts to support the community, stepped up its efforts this year to meet the unprecedented needs caused by COVID.

In addition to seeing that individuals receive support for fuel and other household needs, the club also distributed laptop computers to isolated senior citizens to enable them to maintain social connections.

Another new nonprofit is the Shelter Island Municipal Golf Course, Inc. 120th Anniversary Fund. Known locally as “Goat Hill,” the club celebrates its 120th anniversary in 2021. Donations of $120 or any amount will help fund a learn-to-golf program for adults and the youth of the Island as well as other community-oriented programs.

The local organizations listed below welcome tax-deductible donations in whatever amount Islanders can provide:

• American Legion Mitchell Post 281 (PO Box 2021,C)

• East End Hospice (eeh.org)

• Fighting Chance (fightingchance.org)

• Friends of the Shelter Island Phttp://shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/friends-of-the-shelter-island-library

• Garden Club of Shelter Island (PO Box 112, C)

• Island Gift of Life Foundation (islandgiftoflife.org)

• Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund/Strongpoint Theinert Ranch (josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org)

• League of Women Voters of Hamptons, Shelter Island & North Fork (my.lwv.org/new-york/hamptons)

• Mashomack Preserve/The Nature Conservancy (nature.org)

• Perlman Music Program (perlmanmusicprogram.org)

PTSA of Shelter Island (PO Box 2015,C)

• Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center (quinipet.org)

The Retreat (theretreatinc.org)

• Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island (siseniorfoundation.org)

• Shelter Island Action Alliance (shelterislandlions.org/action-alliance)

• Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation (siambulancefoundation.org)

• Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center (shelterislandpreschool.com)

• Shelter Island Educational Foundation (shelterislandedfoundation.org)

• Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk (shelterislandfall5K.com)

• Shelter Island Fire Department (PO Box 613, C)

• Shelter Island Fireworks (shelterislandfireworks.com)

• Shelter Island Food Pantry (PO Box 612, C)

• Shelter Island Friends of Music (shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org)

• Shelter Island Friends of Trees (sifriendsoftrees.org)

• Shelter Island Historical Society (shelterislandhistorical.org)

• Shelter Island Lions Foundation (shelterislandlions.org)

• Shelter Island Municipal Golf Course, Inc. 120th Anniversary Fund (shelterislandcc.org)

• Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association (facebook.com/ShelterIslandPBA)

• Shelter Island 10k Run Community Fund (shelterislandrun.com)

• Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc. (sylvestermanor.org)

• Taylor’s Island Foundation (taylorsidland.org