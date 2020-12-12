Second school-related COVID case reported: County Health Dept. says school can open on Monday

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

For the second time in two weeks, a Shelter Island School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., reported the case Saturday, but said the building will be open for regular classes on Monday.

The staff member has not been in the building since Friday, Dec. 4, and there is no reason for any students or staff to quarantine as a result of this latest case, Mr. Doelger said in an email on Saturday.

In an announcement to families, Mr. Doelger said he spoke with officials at the Suffolk County Department of Health Services when he learned about this case and was advised that in-person classes could be held on Monday.

In the first case, the superintendent learned about it on a Sunday, Nov. 29, and had to close the building on Monday for a thorough cleaning.

There was not time to ensure the building would be ready to welcome back students and staff on Monday, Nov. 30, so Mr. Doelger said he erred on the side of caution. He was able to reopen the school on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

This time, knowing it had been more than a week since the infected staff member was in the building, with the advice of Health Department officials, he said there is no reason not to reopen the school on Monday.

A Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, was handled virtually rather than to take the chance of bringing the public into the building.

That was not related to any incident at the school, but a response to Town Supervisor Gerry Siller calling for all governmental meetings to be held virtually, rather than in-person until the spike in cases throughout Long Island calms down.

During the summer, the Board of Education meetings were able to be held outside, but since the onset of cold weather, the meetings were moved into the large gymnasium where everyone was masked and socially distanced from one other.

Mr. Doelger promised to keep the public and press informed of any developments affecting classes and meetings.