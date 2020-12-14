Jake Card declared co-champion in Florida tournament

Jay Card III (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Jay (Jake) Card III, called by many the finest golfer to come out of Shelter Island, has notched another significant victory to add to his many triumphs.

The PGA pro has been declared co-champion of the Indian Spring Country Club (Fla.) with fellow pro Jeremy Gandon of France. A playoff was canceled because of darkness.

Jake came into the clubhouse with a six under par 66, the identical score carded by the Frenchman. Each golfer recorded seven birdies and a bogey, and split the first prize money, each pocketing $775 apiece from the $4,875 purse.

Next up is the 16th annual Tour Championship supported by Joey D Golf. The tournament will be held at the Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. Golfers will be gunning for a winning prize of $10,000.

In June, Jake broke the 18-hole record at his home course, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, shooting a sizzling 61, one shot better than the three-decades old mark set by Rick Southwick.

The son of Jay Card Jr. and Judy Card, Jake’s had a glittering career as an amateur golfer, at the top of the leader board in almost every tournament he entered.

He was ranked second on the Player of the Year list for Long Island last year and soon made the jump to the professional ranks to pursue the dream of making a living playing the sport he loves.

In the winter, Jake calls Jupiter home, where he works at The Bears Golf Club.

Congratulations and good luck, Jake!