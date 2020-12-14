Seventh annual Menorah lighting in Center

Rabbi Berel Lerman at the annual Menorah lighting ceremony in the Center on Sunday evening. Rabbi Lerman’s children — Moshe, 7, Chana, 3, and Menucha, 5 — attended, along with Father Peter DeSanctis, seen at right. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi photo)

The seventh annual Shelter Island lighting of the Menorah took place Sunday, next to the Christmas tree on the front lawn of Police Department headquarters.

Rabbi Berel Lerman of the Center For Jewish Life–Chabad in Sag Harbor presided over the ceremony, accompanied by about 20 people.

As Rabbi Lerman said, the Menorah lighting “celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good versus evil.”

On Chanukah — the Jewish festival of lights — public menorah lighting ceremonies are held all over the U.S. and the world.

Here on the East End there are several Menorah lightings taking place in Greenport, Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk.