Weather Service: Rain/snow mix in the forecast

Sunset Sunday from Hiberry Lane. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

As the East End gets set for a significant snowstorm Wednesday and Thursday, there’s just a bit of the white stuff in today’s forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for rain this morning, mixing with snow after 4 p.m. The high temperature will be 40 degrees. Winds will be calm, according to the NWS, from the north at about 5 mph.

The chance of precipitation is set at 100%, but there will be little or no snow accumulation.

Tonight will see more of the same, with snow mixing with rain and a low of about 30 degrees. The winds will turn blustery, however, coming from the northwest at 9 to 14 mph and gusting up to 22 mph, bringing a wind chill value of 20-25 degrees.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected tonight, according to the NWS.