School closed tomorrow due to storm

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

With snow falling steadily this evening and a National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for significant snow tonight and tomorrow of between 4 to 8 inches, School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., cancelled all classes tomorrow and said the building will be closed.

In a message to the media and parents, Mr. Doelger said, “I hope you all enjoy the day outside playing in the snow as much as possible. Thank you and please enjoy your day off. Be safe!”

The NWS is calling for a low temperature tonight of around 31 degrees, with a strong northeast wind at 23 to 28 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph after midnight, and gusting as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will make it feel like 20 to 25 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast by the NWS calls for snow in the morning and the temperature staying around the freezing mark, with new snow accumulation of another inch.